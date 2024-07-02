Microsoft: Layoffs, Antitrust, and Plagiarism
WCCF Tech ☛ Former Bungie Veteran is Leading Next Halo “Experience”; Wants to Give “The Covenant Back Their Bomb”
As spotted by YouTuber 'Rebs Gaming', Microsoft's Halo studio 343 Industries has hired a new lead game designer back in April of this year. While Gniady's work experience at 343 doesn't include any juicy details about this Halo "experience", there is reference that might interest Halo fans. "Doing game direction on a Halo experience", the Linkedin resume reads. "Giving the Covenant back their bomb". We've included a screenshot of the resume in case it gets pulled or edited.
Games ☛ Why are Japanese developers not undergoing mass layoffs?
After Microsoft shut down Tango Gameworks, we look at the reasons why Japan has otherwise been sheltered (but not immune) to many of the layoffs and trends seen further afield
Futurism ☛ Microsoft Acknowledges "Skeleton Key" Exploit That Enables Strikingly Evil Outputs on Almost Any AI
Earlier this year, for instance, a white hat hacker announced they had found a "Godmode" ChatGPT jailbreak that did both, which was promptly shut down by OpenAI hours later.
It's a problem that likely isn't going to go away anytime soon. In a blog post last week, Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich acknowledged the existence of a new jailbreaking technique that causes "the system to violate its operators’ policies, make decisions unduly influenced by a user, or execute malicious instructions."
The Guardian UK ☛ Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia investigated over monopoly laws
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have struck a deal on investigations into the main protagonists in the AI market, the New York Times reported, with the agreement expected to be completed in the coming days.
Digital Music News ☛ Protected Media Is Actually 'Freeware,' Microsoft AI Chief Says
It turns out copyrighted content is actually “freeware” that artificial intelligence models can freely ingest – at least according to Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.
Suleyman made the ill-advised remark, presumably unvetted by Microsoft’s legal and PR teams, during an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. That discussion took place at the Aspen Ideas Festival.