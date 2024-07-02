Microsoft: Layoffs, Antitrust, and Plagiarism

Earlier this year, for instance, a white hat hacker announced they had found a "Godmode" ChatGPT jailbreak that did both, which was promptly shut down by OpenAI hours later.

It's a problem that likely isn't going to go away anytime soon. In a blog post last week, Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich acknowledged the existence of a new jailbreaking technique that causes "the system to violate its operators’ policies, make decisions unduly influenced by a user, or execute malicious instructions."