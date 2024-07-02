As you embark on a design, build, or specification, it is important that you, the stakeholders, and the team understand what you are producing and why. When you say grid, which one of the following concepts do you mean? What about your client? Your designer? Your developer? The user (who calls the help line)? The screen reader? The voice control software?

This post is not for end users. Using these terms with this detail will likely be meaningless to them, especially when visual designs and novel implementations conflate multiple patterns.