today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install CockroachDB Cluster on Ubuntu 24.04
In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing a CockroachDB cluster on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
TecMint ☛ RHCSA Series: Encrypt Disks with Parted and SSM in Linux – Part 8
In RHEL 9, parted is the default utility to work with partitions, and will allow you to: [...]
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install And Manage Software From Source Using GNU Stow In Linux
-
OSTechNix ☛ [Older] How To Upgrade NixOS 23.11 To 24.05 [Step-by-Step]
NixOS 24.05, codenamed Uakari, has been released a few days ago. This Step-by-Step tutorial explains how to upgrade NixOS to latest available version.
-
Unix Men ☛ Troubleshooting “Temporary Failure in Name Resolution”
The Domain Name System (DNS) is responsible for translating human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses, enabling seamless communication between devices on the internet. When this process fails, you encounter the dreaded “Temporary Failure in Name Resolution” error.
-
Unix Men ☛ Git Amend Commit Message: Fixing Your Last Commit
Have you ever made a typo or written a completely wrong message on your last commit? Well don’t worry you can quickly fix this using the Git amend option.
-
Unix Men ☛ Introduction to Chmod Recursive
For users of Unix and Linux operating systems, managing file permissions is a vital aspect of system administration and security. There are numerous tools that you can deploy for this purpose. One of these tools is chmod recursive. This is a powerful and efficient command used for modifying permissions across entire directory structures. This article will explore the intricacies of this command, exploring its functionality, usage, and importance in maintaining a secure and well-organized file system.
-
Unix Men ☛ LSOF: How to List Open Files in Unix Systems
The basic syntax of lsof is straightforward:
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Structured styling with custom properties
I keep tweaking the CSS for this site but the tweaks have become smaller and smaller. I removed Tailwind. I added a bunch of features for my own amusement and then circled back to clean things up.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Be Careful Using ‘Grid’
As you embark on a design, build, or specification, it is important that you, the stakeholders, and the team understand what you are producing and why. When you say grid, which one of the following concepts do you mean? What about your client? Your designer? Your developer? The user (who calls the help line)? The screen reader? The voice control software?
This post is not for end users. Using these terms with this detail will likely be meaningless to them, especially when visual designs and novel implementations conflate multiple patterns.
-
Michał Sapka ☛ Federation is the one new concept which excites me
We’re seeing people returning to Twitter because the entire multiserver/service idea is not easy to get a grasp on, and even harder to effectively use. You need active work to build a network. There is no algorithm that will fill in the blanks. For me, this is a plus, but I am old. Kids don’t want to do anything more than swipe right (or whatever they do on tiktalk).
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fathom Analytics on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In today’s digital landscape, website owners and administrators understand the importance of tracking and analyzing visitor data to make informed decisions and optimize their online presence.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on openSUSE. TensorFlow, an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google, has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence. Its versatility and robustness have made it a popular choice among researchers, developers, and data scientists alike.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Create a New Sudo User on Fedora Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HWE Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenShot on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Remove Unused Packages on Ubuntu & Debian
Over the time, the GNU/Linux systems can have a large number of packages that are no more in use. These packages can take up huge disk space and might reduce your system overall performance. This guide will show you how to easily remove these unused packages.