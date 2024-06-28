Raspberry Pi 5 News and Projects
The DIY Life ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 vs defective chip maker Intel N100 PC – Which Is Right For You?
On a couple of my YouTube videos since the launch of the Raspberry Pi 5 last year, people have said that for the price of the Pi 5, you should just get an defective chip maker Intel N100 based mini PC instead.
Hackster ☛ Proposed Linux Kernel Patch Could Boost Raspberry Pi 5 Performance by Up to 18 Percent
A proposed patch to the Linux kernel could boost performance on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer by as much as 18 percent — by emulating non-uniform memory access (NUMA).
"This [patch] series adds a very simple NUMA emulation implementation and enables selecting it on arm64 platforms," Tvrtko Ursulin, who works at software consultancy and Raspberry Pi partner Igalia, explains in a mailing list message brought to our attention by Phoronix. "Obvious question is why? Short answer — it can bring a significant performance uplift on Raspberry Pi 5."