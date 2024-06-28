Open Hardware: Collabora, Orange Pi, Arduino, and RISC-V
Collabora ☛ Building a Board Farm for Embedded World
With each board running a mainline-first Linux software stack and tested in a CI loop with the LAVA test framework, the Farm showcased Collabora's recent hardware enablement and Continuous integration (CI) efforts.
CNX Software ☛ Zigbee Coordinator CC2652P7 1.0 runs open-source firmware, works with Zigbee2MQTT, Home Assistant, and ioBroker
The cod.m Zigbee Coordinator 1.0 (CZC 1.0) is a hybrid ZigBee coordinator that can be used to connect devices over a network (Ethernet/Wi-Fi) and USB. The ZigBee Coordinator version 1.0 is an upgrade of version 0.2 released in 2022. The CZC 1.0 replaces the Texas Instruments CC2652P2 chip with the much more powerful CC2652P7 chip, uses an ESP32-WROOM-32E module instead of the USR-K6 chip, and adds compatibility with Home Assistant (ZHA integration).
Remy Van Elst ☛ My First Kubernetes: k3s 'cluster' on 3 Orange Pi Zero 3's, including the dashboard, hello-node and failover
I've been working as an embedded C++ developer for over 5 years now so my sysadmin / devops skills are becoming a bit rusty. The odd bit of Ansible here and there but no new stuff. I figured it was time to expore Kubernetes, as it is what all the cool kids do these days.
Arduino ☛ Enjoy a perpetual solar eclipse with this machine
Total solar eclipses are rare — at least from the perspective of any specific point on the planet. A total eclipse will occur somewhere on Earth once every 18 months or so, but that is more likely to track across the middle of the Pacific Ocean than wherever you happen to be.
Tom's Hardware ☛ New smartphone SIM card has faster embedded CPU core — single RISC-V core claimed to help deliver 10x storage, 10x faster transfers, improved security
China Mobile announced what it calls a 'super' SIM card, so called thanks to the single RISC-V CPU core onboard running at a blazing 120 MHz. Like many IoT solutions, the use-case of a smarter SIM card is not immediately apparent.