Godot Event, Game of Trees Hub, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
Godot returns: gamescom latam
Godot will be present at gamescom latam once again: meet contributors and fellow gamedevs at the booth, or sign up to our very own party!
Game of Trees Hub: A Git Repository Hosting Service Based on OpenBSD
You heard it here first: a Game of trees hosting service, with our favorite operating system as the base.
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients including Sandwalkers and the Fertile Crescent - 2024-06-19 Edition
Between 2024-06-12 and 2024-06-19 there were 39 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 427 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.1 % of total released titles. This time there’s Sandwalkers to bring you in a roguelike adventure in the dunes, and TFC: The Fertile Crescent which is a modern take on the Populous genre. Here’s the whole list below!