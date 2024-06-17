Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.5, Linux 6.6.34, Linux 6.1.94, Linux 5.15.161, Linux 5.10.219, Linux 5.4.278, and Linux 4.19.316

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features, significant enhancements, and bug fixes to ensure a more robust and streamlined experience for users of various single-board computers. This version includes the introduction of a new software package, Forgejo, alongside updates tailored to enhance compatibility and performance.