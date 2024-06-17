today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ Various fixes for Scarthgap 6.0-RC1
I have been fixing things and not reporting here. Well, here are a couple...
Homebank failed to start. The 'nghttp2' package was missing.
I have changed the builtin home finance program from Homebank to Grisbi, as the latter seems to have the edge with features. Let me know if you think otherwise.
Barry Kauler ☛ Chosen theme for Scarthgap 6.0
I posted a proposed theme yesterday:
https://bkhome.org/news/202406/proposed-theme-for-scarthgap-60.html
Wasn't entirely happy with it. Instead, decided to resurrect a blue theme, except new wallpaper. Snapshot: [...]
Cyber Security News ☛ Discord-Based Malware Attacking Orgs Linux Systems In India [Ed: Conflating proprietary malware with an operating system]
Linux systems are deployed mostly in servers, in the cloud, and in environments that are considered vital; consequently, they are often compromised by attacks from threat actors.
This wide use and deployment of Linux makes it a lucrative target for threat actors who want to disrupt services and access sensitive data.
Debian Family
Applications
AudioThing Wurly, a hybrid vintage electric piano for mac, linux, win, and iOS
AudioThing Wurly is a new hybrid vintage electric piano (macOS, Linux, Windows, and iOS) powered by physical modeling and sampling techniques.
An electronic piano is a wonderful instrument. As I write, I’m listening to a brilliant e-piano jam by Nils Frahm from his new Paris concert video. For space or financial reasons, many people resort to virtual e-pianos. E-piano fans have the hardware at home.
Instructionals/Technical
It's FOSS ☛ How to Zoom in and out of a Video in VLC Player
The versatile VLC media player also allows you to zoom into a part of the video. Here's how you can do that.
Adafruit ☛ Make your own USB storage device using embedded Linux
Uros Popovic shows how to build your own USB storage device using embedded Linux. Turn a Raspberry Pi Zero into a “flash drive” that can be plugged into any machine. All this will be accomplished by leveraging the mainline Linux kernel drivers and 10-15 lines of shell scripting.
