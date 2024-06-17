Programming Leftovers
SANS ☛ Overview of My Tools That Handle JSON Data, (Sat, Jun 15th)
I wrote a couple of diary entries showing my tools that produce and consume JSON data.
GigaZine ☛ 'Omakub', which allows you to build an Ubuntu development environment with a single command, is released by the author of Ruby on Rails, Omakub is an abbreviation for 'Omakase Ubuntu'
David Heinemeyer Hansson (aka DHH) has released ' Omakub ', which allows you to set up a web development environment for Ubuntu with just one command. Omakub is an abbreviation for 'An Omakase Developer Setup for Ubuntu'.
Perl / Raku
Python
Didier Stevens ☛ Update: python-per-line.py Version 0.0.12
New option -O allows to use a function that receives a object per line as argument. Like option -n, option -O is used to invoke a single Python function taking one argument, but this time the argument is an object in stead of a string.
LWN ☛ Reports from the Python Language Summit
The Python Software Foundation has published a
set of reports from the 2024 Python Language summit.
