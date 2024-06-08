today's howtos
MWL ☛ Kickstarter Madness: Run Your Own Mail Server
So, uh, this is a thing. Admittedly, about half of this will go to fulfillment and half of what remains will be held for taxes. (Taxes will probably be less than that, but self-employed people must always have tax money on hand. Always.)
OSTechNix ☛ How To Kill A Process Running On A Specific Port In Linux
In this detailed tutorial, we will learn how to find and kill a process running on a specific port in GNU/Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
TechRepublic ☛ Essential Support Sites for GNU/Linux Admins (Free Download)
Just because a piece of software is open source doesn’t mean there’s no support available. In fact, open-source software has plenty of available support… it’s sometimes just not in the form you’re accustomed to. This guide, written by Jack Wallen for TechRepublic Premium, looks at some of the available options for Linux.
What is Xargs and How to Use it (with 13 Examples)
Xargs is a fantastic command-line tool used to read data streams from the standard input of one command and pass them as arguments to another command when combined via piping.
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Run a Traceroute on Linux
The traceroute tool checks the connectivity between each hop your Linux device takes before connecting to its final destination. This is unlike the ping tool, which gets the latency between you and your destination.
With the information provided from traceroute, you can tell exactly where your connection is beginning to run into issues. You can see whether it’s a network issue with your router, your ISP, or the server you are attempting to connect to.