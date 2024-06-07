Hardware News and Linux
CNX Software ☛ PicoQuake USB vibration sensor is based on the RP2040 MCU and the ICM-42688-P vibration sensor
The PicoQuake is a USB vibration sensor with a MEMS accelerometer covering a wide range of vibrations. It is capable of capturing vibrations in the low-frequency range (tall buildings, bridges) to the high-frequency range (motors, industrial machinery). It can operate as a standalone device and connect to a computer via a USB cable. Furthermore, it is based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller and uses a low-noise MEMS inertial measurement unit, the TDK InvenSense ICM-42688-P, which combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer.
CNX Software ☛ MYiR Tech launches AMD XC7A100T Artix-7 FPGA system-on-module and development board with PCIe, SFP+ cages, dual GbE
MYIR MYC-J7A100T is a System-On-Module (SoM) powered by an AMD/Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA with up to 101,440 logic cells, 512MB DDR3 memory, 32MB QSPI FLASH, 32KB EEPROM, DC-DC power management, and other integral circuits in a compact 69.6 x 40mm form factor. The module exposes up to 178 FPGA I/Os, four pairs of GTP high-speed transceiver interfaces, and a JTAG interface through its 260-pin edge connector.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.23: Pi 5 as Desktop, Microsoft's Recall Disaster, Pinokio Browser and More
Open source to source open. Things have changed.
Arduino ☛ DIY submersible pump controller helps retrieve well water
It might surprise our urban-dwelling readers, but wells are still very common in rural areas where it is difficult or prohibitively expensive to run utilities.
It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu Core 24 Release Makes it Easy to Deploy AI on IoT Devices
Canonical, the creators of Ubuntu, seem to be on a roll right now.
Days after announcing that Ubuntu 24.04 runs on the world's first credit-card size RISC-V SBC, they have now doubled down on how they cater to IoT devices with a new Ubuntu Core 24 release.
Percepio® Tracealyzer® offers improvements for Linux users
Percepio AB has announced the immediate availability of Tracealyzer® version 4.9 — the latest update to its flagship observability tool for embedded software — which is primarily targeted at Linux users.
The key focus for this release has been to improve the user experience when installing and running Tracealyzer on a Linux host computer. Installation has been greatly simplified by a new standalone installation package that includes everything needed to run Tracealyzer. On most Linux distributions, a new user can now be up and running in a few minutes.
