posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2024



Quoting: Debian 13 Moves to tmpfs for /tmp Directory —

To align with contemporary standards used by other Linux distros and enhance system cleanliness and efficiency, Debian’s forthcoming release, version 13 (Trixie), will implement changes to the handling of temporary files. These modifications primarily concern the “/tmp” and “/var/tmp” directories.

Historically, Debian’s systemd implementation for managing “/var/tmp” has not included automatic cleanup, a policy that differed from many other distributions. However, recent discussions within the Debian development community have led to a consensus for adopting more modern default settings that align closer to other Linux distros.