OMGLinux on Raspberry Pi Connect, GNOME Podcasts, and Fragments

Want to be able to access your Raspberry Pi from a different computer via a web browser, potentially from anywhere in the world?

Using the new Raspberry Pi Connect tool you can.

Announced by the Raspberry Pi Foundation today, the Raspberry Pi Connect tool gives you secure, remote GUI access to your Raspberry Pi (if it’s running the latest Raspberry Pi OS) from any modern web browser.

The tech doesn’t rely VNC or make use of remote desktop features built in to the X display sever (redundant now that Raspberry Pi OS uses Wayland by default).

Instead, this “just works” as Raspberry Pi Connect uses peer-to-peer WebRTC to deliver a remotely-accessible graphical session from any web browser that supports ECMAScript 2020 (ES11).