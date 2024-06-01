OMGLinux on Raspberry Pi Connect, GNOME Podcasts, and Fragments
-
OMG! Linux ☛ Raspberry Pi Connect: Remote Access to your Pi from any Web Browser
Want to be able to access your Raspberry Pi from a different computer via a web browser, potentially from anywhere in the world?
Using the new Raspberry Pi Connect tool you can.
Announced by the Raspberry Pi Foundation today, the Raspberry Pi Connect tool gives you secure, remote GUI access to your Raspberry Pi (if it’s running the latest Raspberry Pi OS) from any modern web browser.
The tech doesn’t rely VNC or make use of remote desktop features built in to the X display sever (redundant now that Raspberry Pi OS uses Wayland by default).
Instead, this “just works” as Raspberry Pi Connect uses peer-to-peer WebRTC to deliver a remotely-accessible graphical session from any web browser that supports ECMAScript 2020 (ES11).
-
OMG! Linux ☛ GNOME Podcasts 7.0 Released with iTunes & fyyd Search
If you love podcasts and you love the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps then you’ll be pleased to hear a new version of the GNOME Podcasts app has been released.
If you’ve never heard of it, Podcasts is a capable, no-fuss podcast app for Linux. It offers a streamlined set of features in a clean, user-friendly user-interface. No pushy algorithms, AI suggestions, or “trending” fluff in sight.
GNOME Podcasts 7.0 was released this weekend. It’s been in development for a while (I covered the 6.0 release last July) and it delivers a number of backend improvements, GTK fixes, integrations buffs, and improved app performance.
New user-facing features/changes are also included in the update.
-
OMG! Linux ☛ Fragments Torrent App Update Adds Much-Requested Feature
Fragments 3.0 sees the file-sharing fulfil a long-standing feature request from users, namely the ability to choose which files to download within a torrent, before the download starts if preferred.
Earlier versions of this Linux torrent client didn’t support this meaning users couldn’t selectively download only specific files within a torrent, only download them all.
For single-file torrents, or torrents where the user needs every file, that isn’t an issue. But it did mean users needing a particular file(s) within large, multi-gigabyte torrents — lots of archival ones are out there couldn’t — it’s great to see this feature finally added!