Games: Selaco, Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital), Gourdlets, and More

This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!

This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!