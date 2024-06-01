Games: Selaco, Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital), Gourdlets, and More
Selaco is now in Early Access - one of the best shooters I've played in forever
The day is finally here, Selaco from Altered Orbit Studios has now entered Early Access so you can see what absolute insanity they've been able to do with the GZDoom code.
HoMM-like sci-fi strategy game Silence of the Siren has a new demo and release date
Inspired by classics like Heroes of Might and Magic, developers Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital) have revealed their sci-fi strategy game Silence of the Siren has a fresh upgraded demo and release date. It will have full Native Linux support, which the demo already has ready for you to test.
Gourdlets is a chilled sandbox game about building towns for cute vegetable folks
With a demo available now and a release window revealed for sometime this Summer, Gourdlets looks like a really sweet and chilled game to try out with Linux support. It's another game built with Godot too!
Cozy gardening slice-of-life sim The Garden Path arrives July 30
Oh wow, a birthday present just for me huh? The Garden Path from carrotcake and Mooncat Games is now going to release on July 30th. There's also now a demo available until June 4th.
Path of Exile 2 will have couch co-op, cross-play and cross-progression
I know there's quite a lot of Path of Exile fans here, especially as it works so well with Proton on Linux PCs and Steam Deck. Sounds like Path of Exile 2 is going to be a whole lot better too.
Proton 9.0-2 has a Release Candidate ready for testing on Linux PC and Steam Deck
Valve stealthily put out a Release Candidate for testing the next stable update to Proton for Linux PCs and Steam Deck with Proton 9.0-2. They actually put this up last week on May 24th.
God of War Ragnarok and Until Dawn coming to Steam, requires PlayStation Network Account
Both God of War Ragnarok and Until Dawn are coming to Steam finally, but they will annoyingly require a PlayStation Network Account despite being single-player games.