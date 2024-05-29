Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Rotary Phone Lives On As Arduino Kitchen Timer
It’s safe to say that few people still use rotary phones on a daily basis. Hell, most of us don’t even use landline telephones anymore. But just because these classic phones are no longer being used for their original purpose doesn’t necessarily mean they’re doomed to become e-waste.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #470 - We've been getting crafty and making friends
If you’re not reading this at the start of a long Bank Holiday weekend, I feel really bad for you Howdy, The Maker Lab at Pi Towers has seen a lot of action this week. We hacked a bird feeder to help the finance team make friends from their window, and we crafted an "official" Raspberry Pi clock on our gigantic laser cutter. Elsewhere, we saw an over-engineered personal home assistant and found out how to prepare for the next solar eclipse with a Raspberry Pi camera.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ LattePanda Mu Review: Faster than Raspberry Pi 5, But Much More Expensive
The new LattePanda Mu is powered by an Alder Lake N100 CPU and its claims of being twice as powerful as a Raspberry Pi 5 are not without merit.
-
8 Tips For Better Photo Composition
It’s not the tool that matters. It’s how you use it. While the origin of this quote and its author are hard to pin down, the message is one that is becoming more and more relevant with each passing day. It couldn’t be truer when it comes to mobile photography.
-
CNX Software ☛ HealthyPi Move is an open-source nRF5340-powered biometric monitor worn like a watch (Crowdfunding)
The HealthyPi Move is the latest biometric monitor in the HealthyPi series from ProtoCentral. It is the first to come in a wearable form factor and can measure up to eight vital signs. It is powered by a Nordic Semiconductor nRF5340 dual-core SoC, with a Cortex-M33 application processor and a Cortex-M33 network processor. It features 128MB of flash memory connected through a high-speed QSPI interface that can store up to 10 days of processed data.
-
Collabora ☛ Transforming speech technology with WhisperLive
The world of Hey Hi (AI) has made leaps and bounds from what it once was, but there are still some adjustments required for the optimal outcome. With the help of WhisperLive, VoxAI was able to improve its response time and oratory abilities.