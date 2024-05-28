To put it one way, flaky monitoring system alerts are like flaky tests in programming. Each of these is telling you that your understanding of things is incorrect or that something odd and unusual is going on, and sometimes both. This comes about because you don't generally create either alerts or tests intending them to be flaky; you intend for them to work (or sometimes for tests, to reliably fail before you fix things). If the result of your work is flaky, either you didn't correctly understand how your system (or your code) behaves when you did your work, such that you aren't actually testing what you think you're testing, or there is something going on that genuinely causes unexpected sporadic failures.