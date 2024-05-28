today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Nginx Server Blocks on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to configure Nginx server blocks on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Nginx, a powerful and flexible web server, has gained immense popularity due to its high performance, scalability, and ease of configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install qBitTorrent on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBitTorrent on Fedora 40. qBitTorrent is a popular open-source BitTorrent client that offers a reliable and feature-rich solution for downloading and sharing torrent files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Root Password on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change root password on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The root account in Ubuntu, like in other GNU/Linux distributions, is the most privileged user account with unrestricted access to the entire system.
-
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Free VMware Workstation Pro 17 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
VMware by Broadcom discontinued the VMware Workstation Player product line completely and released the VMware Workstation Pro 17 (and later versions) for free for personal use.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Disable UEFI Secure Boot from the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of Your Motherboard
UEFI Secure Boot needs no introduction. As it says, it makes your computer “more secure” when enabled. But at times, more security means more hassle. Specially getting different device drivers to work on some GNU/Linux distributions is very troublesome with UEFI secure boot enabled.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Change Shell in Linux: A Practical Approach
This guide shows you how to change your GNU/Linux shell, making the switch from(to) Bash, Fish, Zsh, or any other shell a breeze.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Flaky alerts are telling you something
To put it one way, flaky monitoring system alerts are like flaky tests in programming. Each of these is telling you that your understanding of things is incorrect or that something odd and unusual is going on, and sometimes both. This comes about because you don't generally create either alerts or tests intending them to be flaky; you intend for them to work (or sometimes for tests, to reliably fail before you fix things). If the result of your work is flaky, either you didn't correctly understand how your system (or your code) behaves when you did your work, such that you aren't actually testing what you think you're testing, or there is something going on that genuinely causes unexpected sporadic failures.
-
Data Swamp ☛ Improve your SSH agent security
If you are using SSH quite often, it is likely you use an SSH agent which stores your private key in memory so you do not have to type your password every time.
This method is convenient, but it comes at the expense of your SSH key use security, anyone able to use your session while the agent holds the key unlocked can use your SSH key. This scenario is most likely to happen when using a compromised build script.
However, it is possible to harden this process at a small expense of convenience, make your SSH agent ask for confirmation every time the key has to be used.
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-24 [Older] How to check the space available in the Linux container on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-23 [Older] How to install Create Your Frisk on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-23 [Older] How to install RubyMine on Zorin OS 17
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-22 [Older] How to install Dofus on a Chromebook in 2024
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-22 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Zorin OS 17
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-21 [Older] How to install Pinta on Zorin OS 17
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-21 [Older] How to install PlayOnLinux on a Chromebook in 2024
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-20 [Older] How to install Minetest on Zorin OS 17
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-20 [Older] How to install WriterSide on a Chromebook in 2024
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-19 [Older] How to install BrickLink Studio on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-19 [Older] How to install WebStorm on Zorin OS 17