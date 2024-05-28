Games: From Steam to Free & open source RPG 'Veloren'
Steam's Open World Survival Crafting Fest is live now
The Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest is live now showing off demos, discounts, upcoming games and much more in another event that will swallow up your time.
2 Ship 2 Harkinian, another unofficial PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask is out now
While we only recently had the Zelda 64: Recompiled release, we've now also got another PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask thanks to the Harbour Masters team with 2 Ship 2 Harkinian.
The Rogue Prince of Persia arrives on Steam, devs will "constantly" improve it on Steam Deck
The Rogue Prince of Persia is now in Early Access on Steam, and the good news is that it should already work well on Steam Deck but the developer plans to keep improving it. So that's good news for desktop Linux players too. Since it uses Proton, as long as it performs well on Steam Deck, it should be no problem for a bigger desktop Linux PC.
The Cozy Space Survivors post-release update has some simple lessons for indie devs
Released on May 3rd, Cozy Space Survivors is a cute survival roguelite in space, one for those of you who don't have a lot of free time. It's a little gem and the developer has posted up some post-release thoughts.
Besiege: The Splintered Sea is out now with a free major sound system update
Remember Besiege from 2020? A physics building game about constructing mechanical machines to annihilate armies, obliterate castles and overcome challenging obstacles. Well, now you can go sailing in it.
Free & open source RPG 'Veloren' update compilation - weeks 229 to 232
This is a compilation series from the last updates provided at the Veloren blog, the free and open source voxel action-adventure RPG.