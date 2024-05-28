Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Display the structure in R
Display the structure in R, we will demonstrate how to use the str() function in R to print the structure of a data object.
We will cover three examples: displaying the structure of a data frame, a list, and a vector.
Chris ☛ Generating Almost Normally Distributed Values
Every now and then I want to generate normally distributed values in something like Perl, which does not have built-in functions for it. Unfortunately, there’s no easily remembered way to generate numbers from the normal distribution. I just learned the best way to do it: don’t. Generate logistically distributed values instead.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ My BDFL guiding principles
The thing about me being a BDFL for curl is that it has the D in there. I have the means and ability to push for or veto just about anything I like or don’t like in the project, should I decide to. [...]
In curl we remain using this model because it works and changing it to something else is a large and complicated process which we have not wanted to get to because we have not had any strong reason. There is anecdotal evidence that this way of running the project works somewhat.
MauiKit ☛ Maui Report 23
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress after our previous 3.1.0 release, and the last one based on Qt5 – Here you will find detailed information on the new features, bug fixes, and improvements that have been made to the set of apps, frameworks, and shell environment.
Qt ☛ Qt Tools for Android Studio
The Qt Tools for Android Studio plugin allows you to create new or import existing Qt QML projects to an Android Studio project. Therefore, you can embed QML elements, such as a 3D view, inside your Android project without installing or using Qt Creator. The plugin requires Qt 6.7 or later.
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo weekly 2024.22 Detect Incoming
Marc Carson continued blogging, this week with “Detect Incoming Asteroids! …With JPL, NASA, and Raku“. A nice tutorial indeed about using external information resources in every day life!