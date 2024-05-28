posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2024



Quoting: Track Time Differently with 'Day Progress' for GNOME Shell - OMG! Ubuntu —

“A clock does that?”, you say — you’re not wrong my friend which is why this extension won’t appeal to everyone.

But for some the visual cue it provides will be motivating — though in my case, it underscores how much time I waste browsing Vinted for ‘schweet gharms’ (as the yoof say).

Plus it’s a more abstract way to think about time tracking, eschewing the specificity of minutes and seconds, the cognitive math of clock watching, and free of the pressure a timer ticking can inflict.