Track Time Differently with ‘Day Progress’ for GNOME Shell

Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support

Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.10 Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.10 opened, after the release of Linux kernel 6.9, which is slowly but surely making its way into the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions (hint: it already landed in Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed).

Olimex’s Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU

The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex, designed for use in industrial applications, machine learning, and machine vision. It operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -45 to +85°C, which makes it suitable for environments with extreme conditions.

Armbian 24.5.1: Emphasizing Stability & User Experience For Diverse Hardware Platforms

Armbian 24.5.1 Havier features an improved build framework capable of creating customized Debian or Ubuntu environments. This release eliminates unnecessary elements such as Canonical’s snapd, adopting a minimalistic approach while maintaining a comprehensive package base. It supports the mainline kernel 6.6.y and delivers optimized builds tailored for specific hardware platforms, aiming to enhance both stability and performance.

DFRobot Releases New ESP32-UE and ESP32-E Modules Featuring External and PCB Antennas

DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.

DSGW-130: A Voice-Control Enabled Touchscreen Control Panel for Smart Homes

The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.

The Digilent Zmod SDR Is a Comprehensive Tool for RF & SDR Applications

Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.

SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

It Takes a Community to Defend the Internet

Although the Internet governance scene is typically quite active, this year presents meaningful opportunities to engage in ways that will have long-lasting effects. Unfortunately, not all these opportunities allow full multistakeholder participation, but effective collaboration can deliver positive results in defending the Internet.

Track Time Differently with ‘Day Progress’ for GNOME Shell

Day Progress puts a time bar in the top bar

“A clock does that?”, you say — you’re not wrong my friend which is why this extension won’t appeal to everyone.

But for some the visual cue it provides will be motivating — though in my case, it underscores how much time I waste browsing Vinted for ‘schweet gharms’ (as the yoof say).

Plus it’s a more abstract way to think about time tracking, eschewing the specificity of minutes and seconds, the cognitive math of clock watching, and free of the pressure a timer ticking can inflict.

Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Server image for Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC
Canonical has been releasing Ubuntu RISC-V images for SBCs and QEMU at least since 2021
Olimex's Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU
The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex
Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support
The Armbian community announced today about the availability of Armbian 24.5, codenamed Havier, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Chipolo delays trackers for Android's Find My Device network to July
Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people might be considering a fresh start with their tech
Microsoft Has Slipped Out of Control in Myanmar, GNU/Linux Rose From 0.1% to 3% [original]
Myanmar or Burma
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.10 Release Candidate
As expected, Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel series.
/e/OS v2 live launch on Thursday May 16th
Super happy to announce that /e/OS V2 is just around the corner and is coming with the next update! On this occasion we are going LIVE on next Thursday
MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components
The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 23.3 as the third stable update to the latest MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series.
 
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here's What's New
KaOS 2024.05 debuts with a full Qt6 integration, Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, removal of X11 dependencies
RHEL 8.10 Released as the Last Update in the 8th Series
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 brings much-anticipated software updates
Track Time Differently with 'Day Progress' for GNOME Shell
Day Progress is a new GNOME Shell extension that does something appreciable simple
FreeBSD 14.1-RC1 Now Available
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete
3 Best Free and Open Source Lua Static Site Generators
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site
One-Click-Backup – Qt-based simple backup software
Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems
Maui Report 23
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress after our previous 3.1.0 release
7 Features Windows 12 Should Steal From Linux
Here are 7 surprisingly advanced, quality-of-life features that Linux offers
VyOS – router and firewall platform
VyOS is a network operating system based on Debian
Damn Small Linux 2024 Release Candidate 4 Now Available
made a torrent available
4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 46.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 46.0 BETA is ready for testing
Phosh 0.39.0
Some release details
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024
The 189th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 26th, 2024.
Doogee T20 tablet review: A great display for just $160
Alpine Linux 3.20.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.20.0, the first in the v3.20 stable series
Review: Manjaro Linux 24.0
Manjaro Linux is an Arch-based distribution which works to be a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system
IBM/Red Hat Lost in a Sea of Buzzwords
The latest puff promoted by Red Hat
ODROID-H4 Plus review – Part 2: Intel N97 NAS Kit and fanless SBC tested in Ubuntu 24.04
The ODROID-H4 Plus SBC does not come with any preinstalled OS since there’s no storage by default
JuK – KDE music player and a music manager
We’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux
Busy Weeks Ahead [original]
Food ready for the party, no photos yet...
Practical differences between FreeBSD and Linux
I thought I’d address the comparison here with my own experiences running both in production
On desktop mo(bi|da)lity
so I switched back to GNOME, and even developed my own tooling to help me with the switching
Android Leftovers
Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Top-end foldable Android smartphone to hit global market from June 2024
today's howtos
many howtos
IPFire – firewall distribution
IPFire is a Linux distribution which comes with a versatile and state of the art firewall engine that makes even the most complex setups easy to administer
Linux as the new developer default at 37signals
I've personally been having a blast over the last few months digging deeper and deeper into the Linux rabbit hole
Manjaro Linux 24: A Great Release with Many Improvements
We review the latest Manjaro 24 “Wynsdey” major release, which brings the latest Plasma 6 and more updates.
Decibels is a Minimal Audio Player, And That's About it!
A focused audio player to play what you need for the moment
I'm Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 for a Few Important Reasons
Staying away from the bleeding edge? You’re not alone
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released with Explicit Sync Support on Wayland
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series for public testing. Here’s a first look at the major new features and changes.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.2, Linux 6.8.11, Linux 6.6.32, Linux 6.1.92, Linux 5.15.160, Linux 5.10.218, Linux 5.4.277 and Linux 4.19.315
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.2 kernel
