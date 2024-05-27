posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 27, 2024



Quoting: 7 Features Windows 12 Should Steal From Linux —

Recently, Microsoft started testing ads in the Windows 11 Start Menu, with the idea that ads and recommendations help users find good apps and products. While I can't objectively claim if that's true or not for all users, I personally find ads in the UI distracting and disruptive to my workflow. It's actually one of the main reasons why I switched to Linux as my work system and only use Windows for gaming and entertainment. For instance, sometimes I have to share my screen, and I'd like it if my Start Menu didn't show Candy Crush as a suggested app during an important meeting about productivity.

In contrast, Linux offers a much more professional workspace. The UI is extremely customizable, so you can fine tune it to best suit your workflow. It won't ever bother you with app recommendations or nudge you to buy different services while navigating the UI. But if you want recommendations, which is expected if you visit the app store, you will get a curated list of Featured Apps or Editor's Choices. But again, it's not intrusive and the focus is on allowing you to find the app you came to download.