Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.10 opened, after the release of Linux kernel 6.9, which is slowly but surely making its way into the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions (hint: it already landed in Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed).