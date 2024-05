Microsoft Has Slipped Out of Control in Myanmar, GNU/Linux Rose From 0.1% to 3%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 27, 2024,

updated May 27, 2024



Windows used to be measured at 100% there:

Myanmar or Burma has a population size similar to Spain's. Android is now measured there at around 70% compared to Windows below 15%.

Moments ago our sister site wrote about the neighbour Bangladesh.

East of Europe, and South Asia in particular, is generally a hotbed of GNU/Linux adoption. See what goes on in India.