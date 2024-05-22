Mesa 24.1 Linux Graphics Stack Released with Vulkan X11 WSI Explicit Sync Support
The biggest new feature in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack release is the implementation of explicit sync for Vulkan X11 WSI, just in time for the recently released Xwayland implementation of explicit GPU synchronization into the XOrg Server for users of NVIDIA graphics cards to finally get rid of many graphical glitches and other issues.
The RADV (Radeon Vulkan Driver) graphics driver received support for several new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_map_memory_placed, VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate, VK_KHR_load_store_op_none, VK_KHR_line_rasterization, VK_KHR_index_type_uint8, VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence, VK_KHR_shader_quad_control, VK_EXT_shader_object, VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer, and VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report.