I saw a claim recently that in functional programming using "map/filter iterates over the list twice, while the foreach loop iterates only once." The author continued that "Haskell can fuse maps together as an optimization but I don't think you safely fuse arbitrary map/filters? I dunno."

There are really two claims here:

• in functional programming, map/filter will do two iterations

• there is an optimization in Haskell to combine maps, but this may not generalize to arbitrary maps/filters