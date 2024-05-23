Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook

posted by Marius Nestor on May 23, 2024



Powered by either Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics cards, up to 64 GB (Intel) or 96 GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 8 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 storage, TPM 2.0, and a maximum capacity 99 Wh battery.

The Linux notebook features a high-quality aluminum chassis in the brand-new 15.3-inch format, a brand-new and bright 15.3-inch 180-degree tiltable display privacy webcam shutter, with 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color space coverage, and a brightness of around 500 nits.

Read on