Debian 12 KDE Plasma: The right GNU/Linux distribution for professional digital painting in 2024. Reasons and complete installation guide
Quoting: Debian 12 KDE Plasma: The right GNU/Linux distribution for professional digital painting in 2024. Reasons and complete installation guide. - David Revoy —
I wrote this post-installation guide because nowadays I just need this kind of guide in my bookmarks ready to share. I'm crawling under emails, PMs, social media quotes from new GNU/Linux users lost in trying lots of things that don't work. And with Microsoft accelerating the enshitification of its platform with AI, everything is accelerating at the moment. Many users are trying to find a new home.