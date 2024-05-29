I sometimes struggle with whether an idea for a tool will turn out to be something that I use. It is easy to code something you think you want, only to realise it is not what you want. This has happened to me many times. With that said, everyone who makes anything will encounter this: an idea may seem good until you experiment with it and realise that the idea needs to go in a different direction, or you need more time, or the idea wasn't as good as you thought.