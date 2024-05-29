Programming Leftovers
Eric Walker ☛ JSON to RSS for Micro.blog
So I turned to searching various rabbit holes on the internet until I found what I was looking for where you could hardcode a JSON feed into a PHP script (note you have to have this running on your own server) and then it would give me back a RSS feed. This was a great start and I appreciate all the help I found from the Dave Jones and his jsonfeed2rss.php script. However, it was missing the crucial part I now wanted thanks to Sven where I could actually click on some sort of link and get back to the Micro.blog post where I could leave a reply.
Wired ☛ How Researchers Cracked an 11-Year-Old Password to a $3 Million Crypto Wallet
Grand and Bruno spent months reverse engineering the version of the RoboForm program that they thought Michael had used in 2013 and found that the pseudo-random number generator used to generate passwords in that version—and subsequent versions until 2015—did indeed have a significant flaw that made the random number generator not so random. The RoboForm program unwisely tied the random passwords it generated to the date and time on the user’s computer—it determined the computer’s date and time, and then generated passwords that were predictable. If you knew the date and time and other parameters, you could compute any password that would have been generated on a certain date and time in the past.
Sean Conner ☛ How does TLS use less CPU than plain TCP?
I have two services written in Lua—a gopher server and a Gemini server. The both roughly serve the same data (mainly my blog) and yet, the gopher server accumulates more CPU time than the Gemini server, despite that the Gemini server uses TLS and serves more requests. And not by a little bit either: [...]
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++23: chrono related changes
Let’s continue with what is changing in C++23. This time, let’s look at the three changes related to the chrono library. The first two are related to std::format and using locales, and the last one is about what requirements time_point imposes on a clock.
[Repeat] James G ☛ The insecurities and joy of writing software
I sometimes struggle with whether an idea for a tool will turn out to be something that I use. It is easy to code something you think you want, only to realise it is not what you want. This has happened to me many times. With that said, everyone who makes anything will encounter this: an idea may seem good until you experiment with it and realise that the idea needs to go in a different direction, or you need more time, or the idea wasn't as good as you thought.
Rlang ☛ Replace first match in R
Replace first match in R, This article explains how to replace patterns in characters in R using the sub() and gsub() functions.
We will cover the basic syntax and definitions of the two functions, as well as two examples of how to apply them.
Java
I Programmer ☛ New Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK Build Released
The Eclipse Foundation, together with the Adoptium Working Group, have announced the latest release of the Temurin Java SE runtime. This landmark release supports 54 version/platform combinations and five major OpenJDK versions. Given the news, we examine why Temurin has been the flagship of the OpenJDK builds.
Globe Newswire ☛ Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Announce Latest Eclipse Temurin Open Source Java SE Release
Eclipse Temurin continues impressive momentum with over 380 million downloads, 50% year-over-year growth, security enhancements, and RISC-V support
