posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 30, 2024



Quoting: Ochin V2 tiny Raspberry Pi CM4 robotics carrier board gets micro HDMI port, Fast Ethernet support - CNX Software —

The Ochin V2, also called Ochin CM4v2, is designed to work with OpenHD open-source software that makes it possible to transmit an HD video stream with low latency from a mobile station such as a rover, a drone, a plane, etc… to a ground station. A web interface is also provided to simplify the configuration and management of the CM4 module. As for the Ochin V1, a Raspberry Pi CM4’s heatsink is recommended.

Like its predecessor, the Ochin V2 board is partially open-source with the KiCad PDF schematics and 3D models for accessories such as camera mounts and an extractor for the CM4 module available on Github along with documentation and some Python scripts.