Building Instruments With EEZ, Modular Laptop
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 785: Designing GUIs And Building Instruments With EEZ
This week Jonathan Bennett chats with Dennis and Goran about EEZ, the series of projects that started with an Open Source programmable power supply, continued with the BB3 modular test bench tool, and continues with EEZ Studio, a GUI design tool for embedded devices.
Desktop/Laptop
GamingOnLinux ☛ Framework Laptop 13 gets Intel Core Ultra with a 120 Hz display, and cheaper AMD models
Framework, the popular maker of customizable, modular and upgradable laptops has announced a big upgrade for the Framework Laptop 13 across both Intel and AMD models.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Framework updates Laptop 13 family with Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen 7040, new display options
Besides the new Intel processor, Framework introduced a new higher-resolution 13-inch screen. You can now pick between a 2,256 x 1,504 pixels 60 Hz matte display or the newer 2,880 x 1,920 pixels screen that can hit up to 120 Hz. It also released a second-generation webcam module that comes with a new microphone. This module offers better image quality, even in low-light conditions, compared to the original version by combining four subpixels into one larger pixel, similar to the technology found in cameras used in many smartphones.
