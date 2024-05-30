Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and High-Profile Data Breach
Bitdefender ☛ Going going gone! Ransomware attack grabs Christie's client data for a steal
The world-renowned auction house Christie's has confirmed that it has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, seemingly orchestrated by a Russia-linked cybercriminal gang.
New York Times ☛ Hobbled by Cyberattack, Christie’s Says Marquee Sales Will Proceed
On Sunday evening, in his first public statement since the cyberattack, Cerutti wrote in an email, “We are looking forward to welcoming you to our exhibitions and to registering you to participate in these auctions.” Neither Cerutti nor a spokeswoman for the auction house responded to questions of how the online portion of the auction would continue.
David Revoy ☛ Too often - David Revoy
Krebs On Security ☛ Is Your Computer Part of ‘The Largest Botnet Ever?’
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) today said they arrested the alleged operator of 911 S5, a ten-year-old online anonymity service that was powered by what the director of the FBI called “likely the world’s largest botnet ever.” The arrest coincided with the seizure of the 911 S5 website and supporting infrastructure, which the government says turned computers running various “free VPN” products into Internet traffic relays that facilitated billions of dollars in online fraud and cybercrime.
Cyble Inc ☛ 911 S5 - Likely The World's Largest Botnet, Dismantled
The FBI, in collaboration with international partners, has successfully dismantled the 911 S5 botnet’s massive network that infected over 19 million IP addresses across 200 countries and facilitated several cybercriminal activities, including cyberattacks, financial frauds, identity theft, and child exploitation.
Wired ☛ ‘Largest Botnet Ever’ Tied to Billions in Stolen Covid-19 Relief Funds
According to an indictment, the infected computers allegedly provided Wang’s customers with a persistent backdoor, allowing them to disguise themselves as any one of the victims of Wang’s malware. This illicit proxy service, known as “911 S5,” launched as early as 2014, the US government says.
India Times ☛ Explainer: Why cyberattackers are increasingly launching attacks in Rust programming language
“The absence of memory leaks or crashes ensures that the ransomware remains persistent and effective, making it harder for detection and removal by security tools,” said Quick Heal’s Katkar.
India Times ☛ Europe's cybersecurity chief says disruptive attacks have doubled recently, sees Russia behind many
ENISA has led exercises and intense consultations to harden the resilience of election-related agencies in the EU for the past seven months. In an annual report for 2023, the agency noted a surge in ransomware attacks and incidents targeting public institutions.
Security Week ☛ Personal Information of 44,000 Compromised in First American Cyberattack
On December 29, First American informed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a data breach resulting from the incident and also revealed that data on certain non-production systems had been encrypted.
In a May 28 filing with the SEC, the financial services company revealed that 44,000 individuals were impacted by the incident, without sharing specific details on the type of personal information that was compromised.
US News And World Report ☛ Europe's Cybersecurity Chief Says Disruptive Attacks Have Doubled Recently, Sees Russia Behind Many
U.S. and European experts are helping security agencies to try and anticipate emerging digital threats and vulnerabilities over this decade, with ENISA identifying food production, satellite management and self-driving vehicles as areas requiring attention.
Cybersecurity, Lepassaar argues, will inevitably need to become second nature to designers and consumers.