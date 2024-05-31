Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ WCH CH32V002 32-bit RISC-V MCU comes with 4KB SRAM, supports 2V to 5V DC supply voltage
WCH CH32V002 is an industrial-grade general-purpose 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller that is pin-to-pin compatible with the popular CH32V003 MCU with 4KB SRAM instead of 2KB, a wider input voltage range from 2V to 5V, and other improvements. Earlier this month we wrote about the WCH CH32V006 RISC-V microcontroller that offers an upgrade to the CH32V003 with more I/Os, memory, and storage, requiring a new PCB layout.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The Clubs Conference is coming back
We will be hosting the second-ever Clubs Conference on Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December 2024 in Cambridge, UK.
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare 2-CH CAN MiniPCIe – An isolated CAN Bus mini PCIe card for Raspberry Pi CM4 and hosts with USB
Waveshare 2-CH CAN MiniPCIe is a compact, CAN bus card featuring dual independent CAN channels with a wide baud rate range (10Kbps to 1Mbps). Unlike the esd electronics CAN-PCIeMiniHS/402, this Waveshare card is isolated, supports CAN2.0A/B protocols, and offers easy integration with laptops, industrial computers, and SBCs like Raspberry Pi via Mini PCIe or USB through an adapter.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Use Orca Slicer
Learn how Orca Slicer works in this guide, from installation to customizing the settings and mastering the advanced features.
Old VCR ☛ Refurb weekend: Canon Cat
Many people take a casual glance at this machine and say, "Isn't that an overgrown word processor?" And one could certainly think so, in part because of its keyboard-centric operation, but mostly from the utterly uncomprehending way Canon advertised it in 1987. Canon dubbed the Cat a "work processor" because of its built-in telecommunications, modem and word processor even though Jef Raskin, its designer, had intended it as a "people's computer" that could be inexpensive, accessible and fully functional — all things he had hoped to accomplish at Apple after first launching the Macintosh project, prior to departing in 1982.