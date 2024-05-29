Security Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ After FBI takedown, hacking site BreachForums returns using original domain
Infamous hacking site BreachForums is back online some two weeks after being taken down by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice — and to add insult to injury, it’s using the same domain name that was seized by the FBI.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ 2.8M+ records exposed in data breach at prescription management company Sav-Rx
U.S. prescription management company Sav-Rx has disclosed that the records of more than 2.8 million customers have been exposed in a data breach that occurred in October last year.
-
Federal News Network ☛ OPM tightening security after fraud spike in FSAFEDS
Hundreds of feds with FSAs have seen fraudulent activity on their accounts. OPM said it’s implementing more anti-fraud controls and compensating those affected.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Congress shows concern for healthcare cyber attacks
With cyber attacks on the rise against healthcare organizations, Congress is starting to notice. Serious attacks have tripled since 2018.
-
Security Week ☛ Congresswomen Advocate for Cybersecurity Jobs for Formerly Incarcerated
While reintegration of formerly incarcerated people into the workforce is important, the government should be cautious about what positions those with a criminal history are put into.
-
Security Week ☛ 2.8 Million Impacted by Data Breach at Prescription Services Firm Sav-Rx
Pharmacy prescription services provider Sav-Rx says the personal information of 2.8 million was stolen in a cyberattack.
-
Security Week ☛ Check Point VPNs Targeted to Hack Enterprise Networks
Check Point is warning customers that threat actors are targeting insecure VPN instances for initial access to enterprise networks.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Check Point warns of increase in enterprise attacks targeting vulnerable VPNs
Cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is warning that it’s seeing a rise in threat actors exploiting remote-access virtual private network environments to gain authorized access to enterprises. Over the last few months, Check Point researchers have observed malicious groups leveraging VPNs as an entry point and attack vector into organizations.