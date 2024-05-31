Programming Leftovers
Remy Van Elst ☛ Qt Property Macro (Q_PROPERTY with 95% less code)
I've cobbled up a macro that saves you about 95% of lines when using a `Q_PROPERTY`. (22 lines to 1 line).
Josh Justice ☛ Don’t Sleep on Exhaustive Dependencies
The rule about exhaustive dependencies (not just the ESLint rule, but general rule about how to use dependencies) was put in place by the React core team because it gets at something important about what effects are intended to be, and the situations in which they’re intended to be used. If we use effects in a way that the React core team is explicitly warning us not to use them, we risk bugs in our code now, breakage in the future, and making it harder for other React developers to understand our code.
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing: Methods and Access Control (part 1)
I’ll be honest, I picked this topic out of the half-dozen or so Better Know A Ruby Things on my to-do list strictly because it’s maybe the only Ruby take that I genuinely argue with people about. To be even more honest, it got away from me a bit as I started writing the argument: which is why I tend to avoid declaring methods private.
I know these newsletters have tended toward long, but 3100+ words was a bit much even for me, so I’ve split it in half. Today, we’re covering methods, method definition, and access control in Ruby. The bit about private methods will be coming a a few days.
Matt Bessey ☛ Why, after 6 years, I’m over GraphQL
However, as the years have gone on and I have had the opportunity to deploy to environments where non functional requirements like security, performance, and maintainability were more of a concern, my perspective has changed. In this article I would like to take you through why today, I would not recommend GraphQL to most people, and what I think are better alternatives.
Throughout I will use Ruby code with the excellent graphql-ruby library for examples, but I believe many of these problems are ubiquitous across choice of language / GraphQL library.
If you know of better solutions and mitigations, please do leave a comment. Now, lets begin…
Python
Arduino ☛ You can now run Arduino and MicroPython side-by-side on multi-core microcontrollers
We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature that we have been working on in collaboration with the MicroPython team!
Starting with the upcoming release (v1.23), MicroPython will offer support for Asymmetric Multiprocessing (AMP) on multi-core microcontrollers, based on the industry standard OpenAMP framework (see the MicroPython openamp module documentation for more information).
