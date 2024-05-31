Programming leftovers

I’ll be honest, I picked this topic out of the half-dozen or so Better Know A Ruby Things on my to-do list strictly because it’s maybe the only Ruby take that I genuinely argue with people about. To be even more honest, it got away from me a bit as I started writing the argument: which is why I tend to avoid declaring methods private.

I know these newsletters have tended toward long, but 3100+ words was a bit much even for me, so I’ve split it in half. Today, we’re covering methods, method definition, and access control in Ruby. The bit about private methods will be coming a a few days.