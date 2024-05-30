Games: SteamVR for GNU/Linux, Steam Deck, Doors of Trithius, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR for Linux gets "experimental improvements to async support"
Exciting, even more improvements to SteamVR support are coming with the latest Beta release fixing up more issues. We've been seeing a fair bit more movement on VR + Linux from Valve recently, which is nice to see, as it's felt quite rough.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The supervillains won, so fight back in superhero strategy game Capes - out now
From Spitfire Interactive, former members of Defiant Development who made Hand of Fate, comes the superhero strategy game Capes. Note: a key was provided before release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ It Takes Two now Steam Deck Verified, EA App launcher no longer required
Finally some good news from an Electronic Arts published title, as developer Hazelight just upgraded It Takes Two to get it Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ We're giving away three copies of the open-world RPG roguelike The Doors of Trithius
The developer of The Doors of Trithius got in touch to provide some Steam keys to give away for their Early Access expansive open-world RPG roguelike. A game I only covered recently after noticing the developer added Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Quest Master is basically Zelda-maker and it's now in Early Access
Giving classic Zelda vibes meets Mario Maker styled creation, Quest Master gives you plenty of tools to make dungeons, for you to go alone or in local co-op.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Historical 4x strategy game Old World - Behind the Throne DLC brings plenty new
Old World is a quality historical 4x strategy game that you should not pass up, especially if you love you Civilization styled games and this latest DLC adds in plenty of new content. The game has only continued to get better and better since it jumped from the Epic Store to Steam back in May, 2022. It's probably one of the best in the genre.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Puppygames bring massive-scale asynchronous PvP battle simulator Battledroid to Kickstarter
Puppygames are launching a new game with Battledroid, a massively multiplayer online asynchronous PvP battle simulator that has a rather big scale to it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bella Wants Blood is a bite-sized "roguelike terror defense" game
After releasing the roguelike tower defense Core Defense in 2020, and then the rogue-lite survival base builder Landnama in 2023 developer Sonderland is back with something weird with Bella Wants Blood. Note: developer provided an early review key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by the Philippines, cinematic story-adventure Until Then now releasing June 25
After having a bit of a delay, Polychroma Games have announced their their cinematic adventure game inspired by the Philippines, Until Then is now going to release on June 25th. Great to see another Godot game coming to release showing what you can make with open source tools! Until Then will also have full Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds Bluetooth device battery info for Steam Deck, various desktop PC updates
Another round of Steam Client Beta updates are here with Steam Deck and Desktop PC seeing lots of improvements and bug fixes, and it's especially nice for people using Bluetooth on Steam Deck.