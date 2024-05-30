Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multicloud and Hybrid Cloud Management with Automation [Ed: IBM Red Hat is paying IDC; well, IDC is very malicious and now controlled by the CPC; they speak of Watsonx, which doesn't even do Linux]
Per the assessment, “Red Hat has successfully adapted its business model to leverage the benefits of open source with the support and trust enterprises need to run their business on top of this technology.” In addition, IDC notes that “Red Hat was one of the first to add AI capabilities to its YAML-based infrastructure as a code development base by partnering with the IBM Watsonx team.”
-
Stephen Smoogen: Where did 5 Million EPEL-7 systems come from starting in March? [Ed: Fedora was meanwhile outsourced too]
ADDENDUM (2024-05-30T01:08+00:00): Multiple Amazon engineers reached out after I posted this and there is work on identifying what is causing this issue. Thank you to all the people who are burning the midnight oil on this.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
So starting earlier this year, the Fedora mirror manager mailing list started getting reports about heavier usage from various mirrors. Looking at the traffic reported, it seemed to be a large number of EL-7 systems starting to check in a lot more than in the past.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ IBM’s Iconic Model-M Keyboard Gets Modern Remake from 8BitDo
Few computer keyboards are as iconic, as influential, or as beige as the I.C.B.M. Model-M — no surprise then that it’s been given a modern reimagining courtesy of 8BitDo. Following on from Nintendo NES and Famicom and Commodore 64 homages, 8BitDo has unveiled its latest retro-inspired mechanical keyboard. This one is a homage to a true computing classic, putting a modern spin on the I.C.B.M. Model-M keyboard.