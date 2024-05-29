today's leftovers
Malayalam open font design competition 2025 announced
Rachana Institute of Typography, in association with KaChaTaThaPa Foundation and Sayahna Foundation, is launching a Malayalam font design competition for students, professionals, and amateur designers.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Peter Czanik: The $TRANSPORT macro of syslog-ng
The $TRANSPORT macro of syslog-ng
Do you want to know how your log messages arrived to syslog-ng? The new $TRANSPORT macro provides you with part of the answer. It shows you the protocol variant for network sources, or the kind of local source used.
Before you begin
You need a sufficiently recent syslog-ng version to use the $TRANSPORT macro. It was originally introduced in syslog-ng 4.5.0 for network sources, then version 4.7.1 introduced support for local log sources. If syslog-ng is not recent enough on your host, check https://syslog-ng.org/3rd-party-binaries/ for the availability of up-to-date third-party packages.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Rachel ☛ So many feed readers, so many bizarre behaviors
It's been well over a year since I started serving 429s to clients which are hitting the feed too often. Since then, much has happened, and most of it is generally good news.
I've heard from users and authors alike of feed software. Sometimes the users have filed bug reports and/or feature requests and have gotten positive results from the project (or vendor). Other times, the authors of such software have gotten in touch, did some digging, found a few nuances of how their libraries work, and improved the situation.
Some of them are trying but are still not quite making it right.
Here's some of what's been going on.
Firefox Developer Experience: Deprecating CDP Support in Firefox: Embracing the Future with WebDriver BiDi
Starting with Firefox 129 support for the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) in Firefox will be deprecated. Users of CDP in Firefox are encouraged to migrate to the W3C WebDriver BiDi protocol. This now offers a superset of the features that were provided by Firefox’s CDP implementation.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME will have two Outreachy interns conducting a series of short user research exercises
We are happy to announce that GNOME is sponsoring two Outreachy internship projects for the May-August 2024 Outreachy internship round where they will be conducting a series of short user research exercises, using a mix of research methods.
Fedora Family / IBM
IT Pro ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux is coming to the Nutanix Cloud Platform — here’s what you need to know [Ed: A very shallow puff piece, copies the press release]
The Nutanix Cloud Platform will now leverage Red Hat Enterprise Linux for traditional operating system capabilities
Week 21 update
NeuroML is a standard and software ecosystem for biophysically detailed neuronal modelling.
Our two GSoC candidates continue to make tweaks to their work. This is still only the bonding period, so they're already ahead of time. The contribution period only started this week, on the 27th.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update May 27 [Ed: Openwashing agenda pushed by Microsoft OSI, in effect helping Microsoft attacked the GPL. This nonsense is sponsored directly by Microsoft.]
Stay updated on the progress of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Defintion. This week, debates about acess to training data has been reopened and our FAQ page is starting to take shape!
