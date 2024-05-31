today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Set an Alarm/Timer on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!
-
TecMint ☛ The Ultimate Guide to Latest Linux Distros: Downloads, Features & More
The Linux Distros page is a Live page because we will continually update its content as the below-listed distros release major versions. In other words, stay tuned!
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chromium on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium on Fedora 40. The Chromium web browser is a fast, secure, and open-source project that serves as the foundation for Surveillance Giant Google Chrome and several other popular browsers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OpenSSL is a powerful open-source cryptographic library that provides a robust set of tools for secure communication over computer networks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeRADIUS on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeRADIUS on Fedora 40. FreeRADIUS is a powerful and widely used open-source RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service) server that provides centralized authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) management for network access.
-
-
How to parse config files with Bash
Learn how to parse variables from config files in Bash. This approach separates code from settings, making programs more user-friendly and adaptable for users.
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 24.04
NodeJS is an open-source JavaScript runtime environment, one of the most popular tools among web developers. Developers typically use NodeJS to improve the functionality of web applications or create local development environments. This tutorial will guide you on how to install Node.JS and NPM on Ubuntu 24.04 using the default repository and NodeSource.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install FileZilla Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux
FileZilla Server is a software to create an FTP server quickly using the graphical user interface. It helps in testing various projects that require an FTP server feature.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Manage File and Folder Permissions in Linux
From the beginning, GNU/Linux has made it possible for admins and users to get fairly granular with file and folder permissions.