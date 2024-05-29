Games: "NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters", "Zelda 64: Recompiled", and More
NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters blends an inventory PvP auto-battler with a monster-fusing twist
Inventory management games are becoming another popular thing at the moment. We've had all those survivor-like bullet-heaven games and now another genre is springing to life. NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters looks like a sweet spin on the idea.
Zelda 64: Recompiled, the Majora's Mask PC port v1.1 brings various upgrades
Zelda 64: Recompiled was pretty interesting news recently, a PC port of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask using the new N64: Recompiled tool and now a fresh update is out to improve it further.
VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2) v0.87 released moving away from Minecraft
VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2), a free and open source sandbox game, has a brand new release available as they begin more movement to end the Minecraft clone wars. Well, as much as they can anyway, because it still looks and acts like Minecraft and is one of the best free alternatives.
Terraria: The Board Game live on Kickstarter - goal met almost instantly
Terraria the smash-hit indie game is being turned into a tabletop experience with Terraria: The Board Game. It's crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and obviously it was going to do well.
Inspired by immersive RPGs from the 90s Sonar Shock looks great
Sonar Shock looks a bit System Shock-like and that's a great thing, as it was inspired by various immersive RPGs from the 90s. We've had no shortage of excellent games arrive this year and Sonar Shock looks like another you don't want to miss and it has Native Linux support too.
MangoHud performance monitor v0.7.2 out now
MangoHud, the performance monitor you can put on top of games on Linux has a brand new release available with new features and fixes. This is the tech that powers the performance overlay on Steam Deck!
Co-op tower defense beat 'em up ChronoDojo adds various Steam Deck improvements
ChronoDojo blends together two genres that I didn't think would work. Putting together tower defense and a beat 'em up sounds a bit odd, but I've seen a lot stranger. It reminded me of the classic Awesomenauts a bit, only co-op tower defense rather than a MOBA.
Physics-based roguelite bullet-hell Cosmo Rider improves Steam Deck controls
Cosmo Rider is a physics based roguelite bullet-hell-and-heaven horde-survivor action game. Upgrade your spaceship and traverse procedurally generated galaxies in this space survivors game. It has Native Linux support but no Steam Deck rating from Valve yet.
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.1.0 released
Dear fans of Heroes of Might and Magic 2 and fheroes2 project supporters! The team is excited to present to you the release of version 1.1.0 - the second major release of the fheroes2 engine! This release features a significant update that we are thrilled to share with you.
No leaving a Steam account in a will after you die according to Valve
Doing the rounds right now is a post from Valve's Steam support (thanks Ars), when a user asked about what would happen to their Steam account when they died and it's not great news for anyone hoping to pass on your Steam account.