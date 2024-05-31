posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Quoting: Why I Still Think Ubuntu Is the Best Linux Distro in 2024 —

The idea behind Linux distros is to offer an optimized pre-packaged experience for a specific workflow. Some distros are optimized for server work, some cater to gamers, others focus on breathing life back into outdated systems, and so on. As such, the best distro for Sam might not be the best for Daniel, and vice versa.

So what makes a particular Linux distro objectively The Best? Well, my position is that if a distro performs well as an all-rounder and, with minor tweaking, can be optimized for different use cases, then it’s the best Linux distro. And here’s my argument on why I believe Ubuntu wins this title.