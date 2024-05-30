Coming almost six months after Transmission 4.0.5, the Transmission 4.0.6 release is here to improve the parsing of the HTTP tracker announce response, update the Flatpak release metainfo, improve UTP peer connections to follow user-defined speed limits better, and address a couple of logging issues.
KaOS 2024.05 is here almost three months after KaOS 2024.03 and ships with the latest and greatest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 desktop environment, as well as the recently released KDE Gear 24.05 and KDE Frameworks 6.2 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.7.1 application development framework.
Dubbed as the world’s first credit-card-size high-performance RISC-V SBC from Milk-V, the Milk-V Mars board is powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor with an integrated 3D GPU. It is the ideal hardware platform for RISC-V developers and enthusiasts.