Microsoft's Downward Slide Continues This Month (in Servers Too)
THE May 2024 Web Server Survey is out and it sees an increase in domains, for a change:
In the May 2024 survey we received responses from 1,097,398,145 sites across 268,137,699 domains and 12,898,459 web-facing computers. This reflects an increase of 4.4 million sites, 202,938 domains, and 26,168 web-facing computers.
What's interesting to us is how Microsoft continues moving down in everything measured. It has been like this for a number of years already. █