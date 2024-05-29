posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024



Quoting: Mozilla Firefox 126.0.1 Fixes Drag and Drop Quirk on Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

And that bug was easy to trigger: select some text or an image on a web page, then ‘drag’ it out but release (something I inadvertently do when browsing web pages quite often). Then, next time to you try to drag something out of a web page it no longer works.

Restarting the browser (or perform a convoluted workaround involving external apps) would thaw the flaw, but not ideal.

Anyway, the goods news is that this bug is fixed in Firefox 126.0.1, released today and likely to roll out via the Snap Store, Mozilla APT repo, and other Linux-friendly packaging outlets very soon.