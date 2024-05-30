Ruby 3.1.6, Datadog, and More Ruby Programming
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing: Methods and Access Control (part 1)
I’ll be honest, I picked this topic out of the half-dozen or so Better Know A Ruby Things on my to-do list strictly because it’s maybe the only Ruby take that I genuinely argue with people about. To be even more honest, it got away from me a bit as I started writing the argument: which is why I tend to avoid declaring methods private.
I know these newsletters have tended toward long, but 3100+ words was a bit much even for me, so I’ve split it in half. Today, we’re covering methods, method definition, and access control in Ruby. The bit about private methods will be coming a a few days.
Ruby 3.1.6 Released
Ruby 3.1.6 has been released.
Ruby 3.1 series is now in the security maintenance phase. In general, we will fix only security issues in this phase. But we have several build failure issues after the release of Ruby 3.1.5. We decided to release Ruby 3.1.6 to fix these issues.
Datadog provides OSS community support for ruby-lang.org
We are excited to announce that Ruby’s official website, ruby-lang.org, has adopted Datadog for monitoring by Datadog OSS community support.