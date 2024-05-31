Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) is a turn-key and performant solution to run managed Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It lets users to focus more on their applications and less on the infrastructure or platform it runs on, helping drive developer innovation.

Ensuring that OpenShift is performant and scalable is a core tenant of the OpenShift Performance and Scale team at Red Hat. Prior to its release (and still to this day), ROSA undergoes a vast array of performance and scale testing to ensure that it delivers industry leading performance. These tests run the gamut from control plane and data path focus, to upgrades, to network performance. These tests have been used to help measure and better the performance of “classic” ROSA, but what happens when we move to hosted control planes?