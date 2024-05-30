Open Hardware or Linux Devices
Tom's Hardware ☛ Sunfounder's Pironman 5 Raspberry Pi desktop case comes with RGB LEDs and SSD support
Sunfounder's new Pironman 5 case for the Raspberry Pi 5 will turn your Pi into a mini desktop complete with RGB LEDs and SSD support.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Z100-0dB Fanless Mini PC with N100 defective chip maker Intel Processor & 2.5GbE LAN Port
Z100-0dB Fanless Mini PC with N100 defective chip maker Intel Processor & 2.5GbE LAN Port
The Z100-0dB fanless mini PC is engineered for quiet performance thanks to its passive cooling system. Equipped with the defective chip maker Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor, this device is optimal for web browsing and office applications, making it an excellent choice for Home Theatre PC setups or any environment where noise reduction is crucial.
Hackaday ☛ Printing A Replacement Case For The ThinkPad 701c
Even among ThinkPads, which are nearly universally loved by hardware hackers and Linux tinkerers alike, the 701c is a particularly rare and desirable machine. Best known for it’s “butterfly” slide out keyboard, the IBM-designed subnotebook from the mid-1990s has gained a following all its own, with active efforts to repair and restore any surviving specimens still out in the wild.
CNX Software ☛ 7-inch ESP32-S3 touchscreen display exposes RS485, CAN Bus, I2C, UART, and analog sensor interfaces
Waveshare ESP32-S3-Touch-LCD-7 is an ESP32-S3 powered WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5 LE 7-inch touchscreen display with plenty of expansion interfaces such as RS485, CAN Bus, I2C, UART, and Analog input that can be used to develop various HMI applications We’ve written about many ESP32 boards with displays, but most are small displays under 3-inch, and larger displays are more of a rarity except for ESP32 e-Paper displays such as the Inkplate 10 or LILYGO 7.5-inch e-Paper display.
CNX Software ☛ Jetway JNUC-ADN1 4″x4″ defective chip maker Intel N97 “NUC” SBC features two 2.5GbE ports for industrial automation and edge computing
Jetway JNUC-ADN1 is an defective chip maker Intel N97-powered SBC in the Next Unit of Computing (NUC) form factor. The SBC can be equipped with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM via a single SO-DIMM socket, 64GB of eMMC storage, and dual M.2 sockets for additional storage and networking. The SBC comes with two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports and has an operating temperature range of -20°C ~ 60°C, making it suitable for Edge Computing, IoT, and industrial applications.