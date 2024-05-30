Trinity keeps KDE 3 on life support

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 30, 2024



As the shiny new KDE Plasma 6 desktop makes its way into distribution releases, a small group of developers is still trying to preserve the KDE experience circa 2008. The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE), is a continuation of KDE 3 that has maintained the old-school desktop with semi-regular releases since 2010. The most recent release, R14.1.2, was announced on April 28. TDE does deliver a usable retro desktop, but with some limitations that hamper its usability on modern systems.

TDE got its start in the wake of the rocky launch of KDE 4.0 in 2008. The final KDE 3 release was 3.5.10 in August 2008. That final release was followed up in April 2010 by TDE 3.5.11, which brought modest improvements, bug fixes, and made it possible to install TDE alongside KDE 4. The project broke from the 3.5.x versioning with R14.0.0, announced in December 2014. ("R" stands for "release".) One of the highlights of that release was an upgrade to TDE's fork of Qt 3, TQt3, which added multi-threading support.

