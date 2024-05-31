KeePassXC is an open-source (GPLv3), cross-platform password manager with local-only data storage. The project comes with a number of build options that can be used to toggle optional features, such as browser integration and password database sharing. However, controversy ensued when Debian Developer Julian Klode decided to make use of these compile flags to disable these features to improve security in the keepassxc package uploaded to Debian unstable for the upcoming Debian 13 ("Trixie") release.

One of the selling points of KeePassXC, in the age of everything-as-a-service, is that it stores user passwords and secrets locally. It does have a few network features, such as downloading site favicons to display next to passwords for web services and for checking passwords against the "have I been pwned?" service. It also has interprocess communication (IPC) functionality to talk to browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and others that have KeePassXC browser extensions. The project provides build flags to turn these additional features off, if desired.