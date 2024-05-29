posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024



Quoting: ravynOS: A macOS-Inspired FreeBSD-Based Desktop —

ravynOS might be a name unfamiliar to you, which is quite understandable. Since it’s a project without any stable releases and its most recent development preview, version 0.4, was released almost three years ago, it hasn’t attracted much attention yet. So, before we continue, let’s explain what we’re talking about.

ravynOS is a FreeBSD-based open-source desktop operating system designed to offer a user experience reminiscent of Apple’s macOS, both in appearance and functionality. The ultimate goal is to allow users to install and use native macOS applications in a desktop environment nearly identical to Apple’s, essentially creating an open-source version of macOS.