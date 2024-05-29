Devices and Open Hardware
-
Adafruit ☛ Desk of Ladyada – HDC3022 + RGB LCD Shield revision #DeskOfLadyada #Adafruit
Happy Memorial Day weekend! This week we worked on a bunch of libraries and revisions.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What would an IPO mean for the Raspberry Pi Foundation?
Raspberry Pi Foundation CEO Philip Colligan explains what an IPO of Raspberry Pi Ltd would mean for the Foundation's growth and impact.
-
Hackaday ☛ The 6809 Lives On In An FPGA
At one point, the Motorola 6809 seemed like a great CPU. At the time it was a modern 8-bit CPU and was capable of hosting position-independent code and re-entrant code. Sure, it was pricey back in 1981 (about four times the price of a Z80), but it did boast many features. However, the price probably prevented it from being in more computers. There were a handful, including the Radio Shack Color Computer, but for the most part, the cheaper Z80 and the even cheaper 6502 ruled the roost. Thanks to the [turbo9team], however, you can now host one of these CPUs — maybe even a better version — in an FPGA using Verilog.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Fix Filament Grinding
Filament grinding is a frustrating issue in 3D printing that can lead to print failure. Learn how to address this problem using the tips below.
-
Arduino ☛ Vintage rotary phone becomes stylish kitchen timer
It seems like everything that happens in a kitchen requires exact timing. Whisk the batter for three minutes, knead the dough for 15 minutes, bake for 30 minutes, and so on. A timer is a necessity for cooking and baking, but there is no reason you need to use your phone or a boring egg timer from the dollar store. You can follow Scott-28’s lead and convert an antique rotary phone into a stylish kitchen timer.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The SPAOE Z80 Apple II card
Ever since I found out you could get a Z80 card for the Apple II, I’ve been researching every option I can find. They broadly come in two flavours: the Microsoft Softcard which shares the host Apple II’s memory, the PCPI AppliCard which acts like a single-board computer… and more clones of each than you can throw a CP/M disk at.
-
Canonical ☛ Canonical enables Ubuntu on Milk-V Mars, a credit-card-sized RISC-V SBC
Canonical announced that the optimised Ubuntu 24.04 image is available for Milk-V Mars, the first credit-card-sized high-performance RISC-V Single Board Computer (SBC) delivered by Shenzhen MilkV Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ XL Raspberry Pi 5 Game Boy
Arnov Sharma is back with another oversized gaming device, and this time, he’s built it around Raspberry Pi 5. Gameboy XL is powerful enough to run NES and PS2 emulators and, yes, you can play Doom on it.
-