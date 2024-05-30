today's leftovers
PC World ☛ Microsoft’s backdoored Windows 11 upgrade pleas get even more desperate [Ed: More people are moving to GNU/Linux]
When Windows 11 arrived on the market in October 2021, it was supposed to revolutionize the popular operating system. Unfortunately for Microsoft, many users still prefer Windows 10 as the better option for their everyday PCs and refuse to switch. Indeed, the numbers for Windows 11 are continuing to decline and Windows 10 continues to dominate.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ The Document Foundation in 2023 – Annual Report
In 2023 we had elections for the foundation’s Board of Directors, along with regular Advisory Board calls, and support for other projects and activities (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.
Chromium
Google ☛ Multi-tasking with Minimized Custom Tabs
In the latest release of Chrome, we're introducing Minimized Custom Tabs, a feature that allows users to effortlessly transition between native app and web content. With a simple tap on the down button in the Chrome Custom Tabs toolbar, users can minimize a Custom Tab into a compact, floating picture-in-picture window. This seamless integration enables multi-tasking across surfaces, enhancing the in-app web browsing experience.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Duck Detective - 2024-05-29 Edition
Between 2024-05-22 and 2024-05-29 there were 43 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 305 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 14.1 % of total released titles. A higher percentage than usual. Among the lot there’s Duck Detective that’s worth mentioning, an easy and fun adventure game where you are a duck detective.
Applications
Linux Links ☛ KBackup – back up your data in a simple, user friendly way
KBackup is an application which lets you back up your data in a simple, user friendly way. The program is designed to be used by non-computer experts.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ OSI at PyCon US: engaging with Hey Hi (AI) practitioners and developers as we reach OSAID’s first release candidate [Ed: OSI at PyCon, lobbying for Microsoft with the "Hey Hi" nonsense, which is typically a cover for GPL violations. OSI works for Microsoft.]
As part of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition roadshow and as we approach the first release candidate of the draft, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) participated at PyCon US 2024...
Matt Palmer ☛ Matthew Palmer: Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub 's Missing Tab [Ed: Planet Debian syndicating Microsoft shills for proprietary jail that violates the GPL?]
Anyway, who knows a senior exec at Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ? I’ve got an idea I’d like to run past them…
