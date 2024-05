Unknown Factor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

May 30, 2024

updated May 30, 2024



THIS latest data about the Democratic Republic of the Congo shows the growth of "unknown" at Windows' expense.

What is "unknown" anyway? If it was Windows, it would not be classified as "unknown", so it is likely something else. Or it could be a data deficiency at statCounter. █